Beyoncé Trumps Oprah To Top Forbes Celebrity 100 List [Photos]

The residuals from Beyoncé’s self-titled album have worked wonders for the superstar singer in more ways than one.

King Bey recently topped the Forbes Celebrity 100 List to bump Oprah Winfrey out of the top spot.

Via Forbes:

The singer has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Forbes Celebrity 100 after an amazing year featuring a massive tour. Queen B played 95 shows, bringing in an average $2.4 million per stop, according to Pollstar. She also dropped her most innovative album. Titled simply Beyoncé, the album hit iTunes with barely any publicity and was billed as a “visual album” becausejay there was already a music video for each of the 14 songs. The single “Drunk in Love” has gone platinum, selling more than 1 million copies. But Beyoncé doesn’t stop with music — she’s built a small business empire. She earns millions endorsing companies like H&M and Pepsi. She has a line of fragrances with names like Heat, Rise and Pulse, and then there’s her clothing company House of Dereon, which features jeans, shoes and accessories. All together we estimate that Beyoncé earned $115 million between June 1, 2013 and June 1, 2014.

Oprah fell to the fourth place on the list but still racked in $82 million for the year.

Peep the numbered gallery below to see the other notable figures in the top 50 within in the culture who were recognized for their baller bank accounts.

