Flavor Flav Busted With Illegal Fireworks For The 6th Year In A Row

No rapper seems to get into the 4th of July holiday spirit more than Flavor Flav. To make sure of this stays a fact, the Public Enemy legend and frequent troublemaker continues to host illegal fireworks shows at his Las Vegas residence despite always getting his party shut down by the cops.

His latest spectacle this past weekend forced the local law enforcement to have to bring in a special unit just to dispose of all the fiery arsenal.

Reports Las Vegas Review-Journal:

The rap artist, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., has been setting off thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks since 2009 and this wasn’t his first clash with police over the party in his gated community outside his home. The home is in the 7800 block of Via Ventura Court on the south side of the Las Vegas Valley. Drayton, 55, is best known as the hype man for the iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy. His festivities were foiled last year when TMZ reported he planned to set off $8,000 worth of fireworks. After the story broke, the Metropolitan Police Department threatened to throw the rapper in jail if he set off any of the illegal fireworks and Drayton moved the party elsewhere, said Finisterre Homeowners Association board member Harold Ewing. This year, neighbors, who asked not to be named, said the rapper had three or four pallets of fireworks stacked 4 feet high. Drayton said he set off most of them all at once in hopes that police wouldn’t become involved. In previous years, neighbors said he set off the fireworks in batches, using a police scanner to avoid run-ins with the law. Police put a stop to this year’s show after neighbors called. Officers responded just before 8 p.m. Police confiscated more than 100 pounds of Drayton’s remaining fireworks and gave him two fireworks-related citations, said Lt. Ken Romaine. He was unable to name the exact citations the rapper received.

