B.o.B Discusses Career Beginnings & More With Jeff Staple [Video]

Brand owner, creative and more Jeff Staple (stylized jeffstaple) has made a career of being a purveyor of culture. The New Yorker recently sat with rapper B.o.B during the latest installment of his 1-2-1 interview series, a visual extension of the Staple brand.

The two invited a small crowd to watch their discussion in an intimate setting at Atlanta clothing boutique WISH. Topics ranged from Bobby Ray’s first performance as a minor at a 21 and up club to what advice he’d give his younger self.

“I would tell myself to keep making mistakes, keep learning, don’t stop experimenting,” B.o.B said.

For more from the interview, hit play on the video below. Also be sure to tune into B.o.B’s No Genre 2 mixtape.

—

Photo: Y0uTube