Last night, J. Cole performed diehard fans at Miami’s Grand Central on the latest stop of his “Dollar and a Dream” tour. During his set, he surprised attendees by bringing Trey Songz on stage to perform their hit record “Can’t Get Enough.”

Backed by Cole’s band, the duo rocked the house to the platinum Cole World: Sideline Story single. See footage of the performance below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube