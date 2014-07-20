Floyd Mayweather Says He Didn’t Say He Slept With T.I.’s Wife

Floyd Mayweather set the Internets on fire when he was seen and heard saying that he slept with T.I.’s wife, Tiny, during a press conference for his rematch with Marcos Maidana. However, Money Wayweather says we heard wrong.

Reports TMZ:

Floyd Mayweather says he never said he had sex with T.I.‘s wife Tiny … and claims the audio in the footage we posted this morning wasn’t clear.



Mayweather tells TMZ Sports …he ACTUALLY said, “he thinks I was f***ing his bitch.”



In the video, Floyd does try to mutter something before the sex line — but it’s hard to make out.



Mayweather adds, “I’ve never been with Tiny sexually. I respect her situation and I think she’s a good person. I would never disrespect a marriage.”

Needless to say, Tiny also denied any such claims of laying down with the boxer. She does believe his commentary was payback for curving him at the BET Awards.

