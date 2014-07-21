Chris Brown Hosts Celebrity Kickball Game For Charity [Photos]

Alongside singer Quincy and manager Matt MRok, Chris Brown co-hosted a celebrity kickball game at the Los Angeles Glendale Sports Complex on Saturday (July 19) to help fundraise for charity.

The sports affair gathered quite the star-studded teams, which included the likes of The Game, Amber Rose, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Christina Milian, Omarion, Ne-Yo, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne to name a few.

Breezy’s opposing team was apparently a little salty at the idea of losing. “FYI Chris’ team soooo cheated!!!” wrote Rose on Twitter. “( I’m just mad cuz we lost) anyway it was for a good cause and we had a blast!”

Hit the flip to see a slew of fun-filled photos of the event. Our favorite moment is the snapshot of DJ Khaled’s emerging butt crack as he’s running for home base.

