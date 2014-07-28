Roc Nation Enlists NY2O As Official Water

Premium bottled water NY2O, has just inked a major deal with Jay Z’s record label as the “official water of Roc Nation.”

NY2O will act as a full service entertainment and management company, and will provide water to all Roc Nation affiliated events and tours. Additionally, it will be the official branded water at the 40/40 Club in New York City and other events/marketing opportunities in connection with Roc Nation artists, athletes and tours.

About NY2O:

Born in New York State’s Catskill Forest Preserve, micro-filtered to its purest, natural brilliance, and bottled in New York State, NY2O premium water offers discerning consumers the quintessential taste of New York. It is the only bottled water uniquely sourced from the world renowned reservoirs of New York City and meticulously bottled by a state-of-the-art IBWA approved facility that has higher standards than the FDA. Featured in an elegant and ergonomically designed bottle and available in four different sizes, NY2O is available in a range of supermarkets, high-end night clubs, restaurants and specialty stores throughout the greater New York metropolitan area, the entire East Coast from Maine to Florida, select Midwest states, and the west coast, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Further information regarding the company’s background, corporate values and production, plus how to purchase NY2O premium bottled water is available on the company’s website, http://www.NY2O.COM For latest news, trends and offers, please visit Facebook.com/ny2owater.

“We are thrilled to announce this unique strategic partnership between NY2O and Roc Nation,” said RN President & Chief of Branding and Strategy Michael R. Yormark in the press release. “At Roc Nation we believe in the power of authenticity and innovation – and with the elements of this relationship integrated through a number of Roc Nation assets, there’s no question it is one of the most unique partnerships of its kind in the professional entertainment and sports industry.”

Indeed, Jay is not a businessman. He’s a business –– man.

—

Photo: WENN