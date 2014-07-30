DJ Mustard ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz – “Down On Me” [Video]

If you’re not looking forward to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers, then you must hate 2K14 Hip-Hop.

For starters, the upcoming album features nearly all the who’s who currently thriving in the rap game, covering preferences for almost every fan across the board.

It is also free. Meaning the Roc Nation key player and not-so-secret weapon of YG’s My Krazy Life linked up with Google Play to allow the album to be downloaded for a lengthy period of time without consequence.

Lastly, it features cuts like “Down On Me” A club-ready joint that exceeds the standard level of artistic acceptance found on most compilations. The video is equally as attractive to the senses, where a warehouse is turned into a party house because director Matt Swinsky said so.

Unless you suffer from ophidiophobia, this video is worth the viewing. And even then, the copious amounts of model skin should help you overcome your fear of those slithery serpents.

10 Summers hits the web on August 12.

—

Photo: YouTube