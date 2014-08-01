Ohio Lawmaker Proposes LeBron James License Plate

LeBron James‘ decision to return to Cleveland is turning out to be a win on multiple levels. An Ohio lawmaker is proposing that King James get his own specialty license plate.

This isn’t purely vanity, though. Part of the proceeds will go to a worthy cause.

Reports the Plain Dealer:

Rep. Bill Patmon, a Cleveland Democrat, has prepared legislation that would create a new “Witness 2.0” specialty plate for Ohio. Patmon has been talking with the LeBron James Family Foundation, a charitable organization based in Akron, and hopes the specialty plate could serve as a celebration of James’ return while raising some money for the charity. Motorists would pay an extra $20 for the specialty plate, Patmon said. The state would then split that with the charity. Patmon said he has been talking with colleagues in the Ohio House about the idea of quickly approving legislation to create the plate. “I think it’s a worthy thing to do,” Patmon said Thursday. “I’m looking to do it before the season starts.”

LeBron has his name attached to kicks (Nike), soft drinks (Sprite) and even smartphone apps (Samsung/Android). So a license plate really isn’t that far of a reach; and those are tough to burn if things turn sour, again.

In other news, James is switching back to his old no. 23 jersey with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Because Michael Jordan.

Photo: WENN.com