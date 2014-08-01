Hitta J3 ft. Kendrick Lamar, YG, & Problem – “Do Yo Gudda (Remix)” [LISTEN]

“Do Yo Gudda” and its accompanying dance, created by Hitta J3, is a regional hit in Los Angeles. Today, he returns with a remix featuring fellow Compton natives Kendrick Lamar, YG, and Problem that should enhance the track’s reach nationwide.

Fueled by a bouncy instrumental, the four rappers put on for their city while talking their sh*t in the same breath. Distinctively different in style and approach, the cut shows the range of new and established artists from the Compton area. And that’s without mentioning that the record is a heater.

Stream “Do Yo Gudda (Remix)” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram