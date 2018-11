Azealia Banks isn’t letting up after her departure from Universal. On the contrary, the Harlem rapper today debuts what looks like a mini movie for her latest single, “Heavy Metal and Reflective.”

In it, Azealia finds herself kidnapped then taken to the desert. Where exactly is the story going? We’re not so sure. But as always, the offbeat wordsmith gives us something to decipher.

Peep the visual below.

