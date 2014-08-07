Kim & Kanye West Buy Vineyard Estate For $20 Million [Photos]

Mr. and Mrs. West have purchased their dream home –– a three-and-half acre estate, just minutes away from Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper will be turning water into wine for years to come as the monstrous mansion comes equipped with two pools and two vineyards. Because one of each wasn’t enough.

Via TMZ:

Real estate sources tell us … Kim and Kanye are in escrow for a 3 1/2 acre estate in Hidden Hills … 5 minutes from Kris Jenner’s house in Calabasas where they’re currently living. We’re told K & K paid $20 million … the house was listed for $21 mil. It has 2 pools (one with a slide for North), 2 vineyards and a 1,050 square foot entertainment pavilion. Real estate people in the area call it “the jewel of Hidden Hills.”

Looks like Kanye got his money right. Peep photos of the couple’s new home in the gallery below.

Photos: TMZ

