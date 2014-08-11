Listening To 50 Cent Can Better Prep You For Job Interviews

50 Cent’s “In Da Club” is the kind of song you pregame with or rock out to at the gym. But according to a recent study, it’s also the kind of music you want to hear before you head off to your next job interview.

A study conducted by Dennis Y. Hsu, Li Huang, Loran F. Nordgren, Derek D. Rucker and Adam D. Galinsky and published by The Society For Personality And Social Psychology tested “high-power” and “low-power” music on a group of subjects. “High-power” music included 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and 2 Unlimited’s “Get Ready For This,” while “low-power” music included Biggie’s “Big Poppa,” Fatboy Slim’s “Because We Can,” and Baha Men’s “Who Let The Dogs Out?” The results suggested that those who listened to the “high-power” or bass-heavy music felt more confident and powerful when going into interviews and meetings, while those listening to the “low-power” music felt meeker, and made more mistakes in a test measuring abstract thinking.

It certainly makes sense that mellow music is bound to make the listener feel just that –– more relaxed, versus a tune laden with heavy bass, which often inspires us to bob with a bit of conviction.

“Just as professional athletes might put on empowering music before they take the field to get them in a powerful state of mind, you might try [this] in certain situations where you want to be empowered,” says Derek Rucker, professor of marketing at the Kellogg School of Management.

The next time you’re readying yourself for any professional encounter, pop in some Fiddy. Couldn’t hurt to try it.

