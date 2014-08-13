Gunplay ft. Young Dro – “Krazy” [VIDEO]

On paper, a Gunplay and Young Dro collaboration reads like quite the colorful collaboration. That same energy translates well on-screen, too, in the visual for their track, “Krazy.”

This tune is a trunk rattler in the truest sense of the phrase. The southern duo add a comedic air in a clip inspired by popular weed films like Half Baked and How High. In hazy scenes, Gunplay and Dro wax poetics about their trippy lifestyles. In other words, don’t expect some mystical, well thought out treatment; this is simply a good time.

Stay tuned for updates on Gunplay’s Def Jam debut, Living Legend. Peep the video for “Krazy” below.

—

Photo: YouTube