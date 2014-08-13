Taylor Bennett – “Hatin” [LISTEN]

Taylor Bennett is carving a lane that’s totally different that his older brother Chance The Rapper. Fans can hear his progression as a MC and songwriter with each new release, a fact that remains consistent on his new cut “Hatin.”

Similar in vocal tone and cadence to big bro, Bennett’s approach differs. He tends to use his natural savvy for game spitting when crafting records. It’ll be entertaining to see what he does when he perfects the art of articulating his life experiences on wax. But in the meantime, hear him rhyme on “Hatin” below.

—

Photo: