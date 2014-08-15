Big K.R.I.T. Announces “Pay Attention” Tour

With Cadillactica on the way, Big K.R.I.T. is hitting the road throughout October and November on the “Pay Attention” Tour.

The Def Jam rapper will trek to 31 cities in support of his upcoming sophomore album. Though it’s unclear if Krizzle will debut any new music during performance, his current discography alone warrants a dope show. He will be accompanied by Mike WiLL Made It’s newest EarDruma Records signees, Two-9.

K.R.I.T. and company will make stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. See the artwork and the dates for the “Pay Attention” Tour below.

—

