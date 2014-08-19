Future – “Monster” [LISTEN]

Fret not, Future fans. With Honest still in rotation, the Free Bang Gang rapper is readying a new mixtape called Evol (“love” spelled backwards), from which he debuts a new record called “Monster.”

Produced by Metro Boomin and Southside, the cut knocks. From the sonics to the rhymes, this record is for those who appreciate Future’s more aggressive material. “I’m a monster on these hoes,” the Atlanta native chants on the chorus. And that’s pretty mild compared to the content in his verses.

Stream “Monster” below. Look for Evol to release soon.

Photo: Instagram