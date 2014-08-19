Joey Fatts ft. A$AP Rocky – “Keep It G PT II” [VIDEO]

Not to be left out of this summer’s cycle of music, Joey Fatts offered up his Chipper Jones 3 mixtape at the top of August. Today he returns with a visual for its closing track, “Keep It G PT II,” featuring A$AP Rocky.

The clip is simple enough, which isn’t a bad thing. Fatts sees the changes in his lifestyle when his financial situation somehow improves quickly, or so he thinks. Without questioning a single detail, he and Rocky get pretty flashy with ample ladies in tow.

See Fatts’ video for “Keep It G PT II” below. For more from the Long Beach rapper, download Chipper Jones 3 here.

—

Photo: YouTube