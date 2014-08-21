Drake & Rihanna Rekindled The Flame?

Reports say that Drake and Rihanna’s on again off again love story may have a new chapter. The two superstars were spotted at a party following the New York City stop of the “Drake vs. Lil Wayne.”

The “Monster” songstress was spotted dancing in the crowd during the performance. But afterward, both she and Drake were spotted at the Attic on 48th Street in Manhattan in the wee hours of the night.

The pair arrived with their separate parties and sat alongside each other at different tables. A source on the premises says, “Drake was going between tables, chatting with everyone,” but nothing infers that he was anything more than casually friendly with Rihanna.

Rappers J. Cole, Bas and Fabolous, as well as crooner Jeremih were also in the party.

[via Page Six]

Photo: YouTube