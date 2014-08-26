ASAP Rocky and Chanel Iman Featured In Vogue [PHOTOS]

You knew that The Source or XXL or was cool, but to A$AP Rocky, a fashion mag look is where he really wants to be. Along with his girlfriend Chanel Iman, the Harlem rapper gets featured in a photo spread in Vogue’s September 204 issue.
Regarding the photo below:
Those entwined, face-to-face interludes call for a silky, low-cut number that swings and tosses as you sway. Roberto Cavalli silk dress; Roberto Cavalli boutiques. Fred Leighton earrings.
Watch Dat PMF and Iman bust out some dance moves in a few pics on the following pages, peep the entire fashion shoot here.
Photos: Vogue/Mikael Jansson
