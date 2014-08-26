Drake Gives VMA Acceptance Speech On Tour [VIDEO]

Drake was missing in action during Sunday’s MTV VMAs (August 24), where he was awarded a Moonman for Hip-Hop Video Of The Year for the Majid Jordan-assisted “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” due to his obligations to the “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” tour. A day later, the OVO rapper accepted his award during a show in Boston (August 25) with an impromptu speech to boot.

“Thank you Common, I appreciate it,” quipped Drake, referencing the Chicago rapper for accepting the award on his behalf. He continued, “First of all I want to thank God. I’d also like to thank my mother cause I love her very much.”

He even acknowledged that the Nothing Was The Same single wasn’t truly a Hip-Hop track, which got a rise out of fans. Hear Drake speak in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube