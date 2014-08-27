Roger Federer’s NikeCourt Zoom Vapor AJ3 By Jordan Brand [PHOTOS]

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan teams with superstar tennis pro Roger Federer? That’s what has happened, via their signature sneakers, with the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor AJ3 by Jordan Brand.

The shoe is a melding of the Nike Zoom Vapor 9.5 and the Air Jordan 3, in the White/Cement Grey colorway. It’s no coincidence that both shoes were designed by Tinker Hatfield.

“Michael cared about every aspect of his shoe design from how they worked to how they looked, he was always willing to participate in the process,” said Hatfield via a press release. “Roger is a lot like Michael in that regard, he’s interested in results and understands that to get the best results it takes time and effort.”

The shoe features Dynamic Fit tech, Nike Zoom unit and Phylon in the midsole for cushioning. The elements of the AJ3 include elephant print and the Jumpman logo on the tongue.

The illest part of this sneaker is definitely the “Nike Air” being on the heel, which some heads will surely try to place on their Air Jordan 3s. The limited edition NikeCourt Zoom Vapor AJ3 is out today (Aug. 27) at NikeLab, Niketown in NYC, Flight 23, and nike.com.

Check out MJ and Roger discuss their collaboration in the video below, and detailed images of the shoe in the following pages.

Photos: Nike

