Alicia Keys’ Next Album Is Her “Best Music Yet”

Are you ready for Alicia Keys’ new sh*t? We’d be lying if we said “no.”

The Grammy winner, after singing her 4-year old’s praises, spilled some deets on her latest material. “What I know for a fact is it’s the best music I’ve ever done in my life yet and it’s really exciting to be able to have this kind of growth, this type of opportunity,” a coy Keys recently said to Billboard. “The music’s actually pretty much done already and so you’ll be hearing some of it soon.”

After her less-than-impressive Girl On Fire LP, we’re eager to hear what the Hip-Hop songstress has in store for us today. Considering she’s due to deliver her second child with Swizz Beatz around the same time she often drops a new album, this should be interesting.

—

Photo: WENN