Rick Ross ft. Stalley, Gunplay, & Killer Mike – “Black & White (Remix)” [LISTEN]

After (sort of) addressing the Trayvon Martin murder, it was only a matter of time before Rick Ross spoke on Ferguson and Mike Brown. And he reached out to a few of his homies who had just as much to say on the situation.

For the “Black & White (Remix),” Rozay calls upon the services of Stalley, Gunplay and Killer Mike for a huge chunk of reality rap. Matter fact, this is Hip-Hop, plain and simple.

Stream the powerful record below from the musical masterminds.

