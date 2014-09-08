50 Cent To Join Country Music Stars For Second Harvest Food Bank

50 Cent is taking his talents to the country for a noble cause.

The G-Unit leader will joining the likes of Sheryl Crow and former Olympic figure skater gold medalist Scott Hamilton for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Nashville, Tennessee, tomorrow September, 9.

The event was created to develop the inaugural September’s Hunger Action Month which distributes fresh produce including apples and carrots to families in need. Other country music stars such as RaeLynn, Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio and Jana Kramer, are also expected to participate.

Second Harvest’s organization allows them to distribute food and various goods to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. According to their official website, their partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes and youth enrichment programs.

Via The Tennessean

—

Photo: Marc S. Levine/WENN.com