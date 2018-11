Alicia Keys kicked off the work week with the formal debut of her record and video, “We Are Here.”

The Grammy winner and glowing mother-to-be brought her Monday evening (September 8) to a close at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a rousing performance of her powerful song. As expected, she sat at her piano and was accompanied by the great Questlove on the drums.

Peep her set below. Let your thoughts be heard in the comments.

—

Photo: NBC