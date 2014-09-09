Sam Smith ft. A$AP Rocky – “I’m Not The Only One” [LISTEN]

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith is one of the biggest artists to impact music culture in quite a while, so for A$AP Rocky to land a spot on the reissued version of his “I’m Not The Only One” track is a major win.

Other than the addition of that PMF’s verse, the tracks stays true to its roots. The Harlem rapper spits some realness over the mellow record. Let’s hope that this feature verse precedes a wave of new music from Rocky.

Find “I’m Not The Only One” on iTunes at midnight. Until then, fans can stream the cut guilt-free below.

Photo: Phil Lewis/WENN.com