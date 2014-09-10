Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Skin Baring Dress At Fashion Rocks [Photos]

Nicki Minaj tantalized onlookers in a form-fitting black dress at Fashion Rocks in Brooklyn last night (September 9), but she wasn’t the only star to blaze the red carpet. Forty-five-year-old Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws once again, this time wearing an ensemble that perfectly accentuated her assets.

Lopez knows how to show just the right amount of skin, while keeping it classy for the cameras. But you already knew that. Besides, a teaser clip of the singer’s skin-baring video for “Booty” already promises to be pleasing to the eye.

Hit the jump to see Lopez, as well as Rita Ora and Naomi Campbell on the red carpet. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: PNP/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »