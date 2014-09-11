Floyd Mayweather Apologizes For Ray Rice Comments: “I Hadn’t Seen Video”

Floyd Mayweather is claiming he hadn’t seen the newly released footage of Ray Rice knocking out his wife, and is therefore apologizing for giving the NFL flack after deciding to indefinitely suspend the football star.

“I was just getting word from people that there was a video out there. I didn’t know because I’m training for a fight,” Mayweather said to TMZ. “If I offended anyone, I apologize.”

However, TMZ alleges he stated in his original comments that he in fact saw the footage.

Suspect much?

Photo: WENN