Jamie Foxx ft. 2 Chainz – “Party Ain’t A Party” (Prod. By DJ Mustard) [LISTEN]

After nearly a four year hiatus from making music, Jamie Foxx blesses fans with a new record titled “Party Ain’t A Party.” The Hollywood favorite returns in style with proper production by DJ Mustard and a verse from 2 Chainz.

A burly bass line and stripped down drums draw in listeners, and that’s before Foxx begins chanting sensual lyrics laden with the sounds of autotune. Chainz joins the fold just before the bridge with his brand of slick talk and braggadocio.

Stream Foxx’s “Party Ain’t A Party” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[via Rap Radar]

—

Photo: Instagram