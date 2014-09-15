CLOSE
Home > 2 Chainz

Jamie Foxx ft. 2 Chainz – “Party Ain’t A Party” (Prod. By DJ Mustard) [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

After nearly a four year hiatus from making music, Jamie Foxx blesses fans with a new record titled “Party Ain’t A Party.” The Hollywood favorite returns in style with proper production by DJ Mustard and a verse from 2 Chainz.

A burly bass line and stripped down drums draw in listeners, and that’s before Foxx begins chanting sensual lyrics laden with the sounds of autotune. Chainz joins the fold just before the bridge with his brand of slick talk and braggadocio.

Stream Foxx’s “Party Ain’t A Party” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[via Rap Radar]

Photo: Instagram

dj mustard , Jamie Foxx

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close