Drake Signs New Branding Deal

The breakout sensation from Toronto, Drake, signed his name on the dotted line once again. Drake officially signed with ICM Management yesterday. The company will handle all his tour dates and branding. The newest Young Money affiliate is in good company with ICM who also represents Beyonce, Halle Berry, Idris ELba and Katt “No I’m Not Broke” Williams.

Before teaming up with the management company, the 22-year old rapper was reported to be in the middle of an all out bidding war between labels, Atlantic and Universal in particular, before sticking to the “home team” of Young Money who he’s been affiliated with for several years. Universal was still included in the signing however, with Universal Republic handling the distribution. He was initially introduced to the Young Money lineup that includes Nicki Minaj, Mack Maine and Jae Millz via Lil Wayne who founded the label. After meeting Drake and collaborating on his song “Man of The Year” in 2007, the two have been tight ever since.

In their latest collaboration, the dynamic duo who calls themselves, Young Angel and Young Lion, is teaming up for the America’s Most Wanted Music Festival. Young Jeezy, Jeremih, Pleasure P, and Twitter fanatic, Soulja Boy, are also a part of the tour which kicks off July 27 in Scranton, PA.

The complete list of the tour dates is here:

July 27 – Scranton, PA @ Toyota Pavilion

July 29 – Saratoga, NY @ Performing Arts Center

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Post Gazette Pavilion

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Susquehanna Bank Center

August 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

August 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Amphitheater

August 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Pavilion

August 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Nissan Pavilion

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater

August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheater

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD

August 14 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 15 – Concord, CA @ Sleep Train Pavilion

August 17 – Vancouver, BC @ GM Place

August 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

August 20 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 23 – Dallas, TX @ Superpages.com Center