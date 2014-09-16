Wendy Williams Eats Actual Crow, Because KimYe [PHOTOS]

Apparently, Wendy Williams is a woman of her word.

When Wendy Williams found out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were engaged, she said she’d “eat crow” if they ever got married. That’s actually a figure of speech, but Wendy meant it (or just wanted that extra-delicious promo), so for the premiere of her sixth season, she decided to literally eat a crow.

Thanks to a gourmet chef, the talk show host chewed over extra tough crow meat simmering in gumbo.

