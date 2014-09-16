CBS Drops Rihanna Again After She Curses Them Out [PHOTOS]

CBS and the NFL’s Thursday Night Football buckled under pressure last week thanks to the sensational nationawide coverage of the Ray Rice video.

The superstar singer’s 2009 collaboration with Jay Z, “Run This Town” was dropped from the introductory segment due to Rihanna being a domestic violence victim herself.

Now that much of the initial outrage has subsided, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus decided to resume programming as normal and insert into the upcoming Falcons versus Buccaneers game. Rihanna, not known for her politically correctness, wasn’t about to let that fly.

“CBS you pulled my song last week, now you wanna slide it back in this Thursday?,” she exclaimed on her Twitter account. “NO, F**k you! Y’all are sad for penalizing me for this. The audacity…”

Following that outburst, FOX Sports spotted New York Times television reporter Bill Carter revealing that Rihanna was once again pulled from the musical lineup. She will be replaced with a Don Cheadle skit. At least they’re keeping their affirmative action intact.

