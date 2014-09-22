Alicia Keys Creates Global Dialogue With #WeAreHere [Photos]

Alicia Keys expecting her second child with husband and super producer Swizz Beatz isn’t the only thing that’s got the media buzzing. The R&B singer’s newly released “We Are Here” track has equally stirred up quite the global dialogue.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty big year for Keys as she readys the album she deems her “best music yet.” Over the weekend, Keys flaunted her baby bump when she gave a surprise performance of “We Are Here” on the opening night of the fourth annual iHeartRadio fest in Las Vegas.

Watch Alicia Keys go back stage with Billboard and discuss what inspired her newest single and upcoming album. Hit the flip to see how celebrities and followers alike have weighed in on the #WeAreHere conversation.

