Kanye West Makes A Surprise Appearance At AAHH! Fest [VIDEO]

Common set a precedent with his first annual AAHH! Fest in his native Chicago last night (September 21). The veteran MC’s set featured guests like Twista, Lil Herb, Vince Staples and Jay Electronica (more on that later), but of all of his surprises, none connected quite like an appearance from the one and only Kanye West.

Common, a co-sponsor of AAHH! Fest, and his Common Ground Foundation worked alongside West’s Donda House to create the festival. That said, “surprising,” in fact, may not be the best way to describe the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s performance. The good folks from Chicago-based site Fake Shore Drive, however, said West was “a man possessed” while on stage and was “truly inspired by the humans of his hometown.”

See for yourself via footage of West’s AAHH! Fest performance below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4Next page »