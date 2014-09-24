Common ft. Vince Staples & Jay Electronica – “Kingdom (Remix)” [LISTEN]

The CDQ version of Common’s “Kingdom (Remix),” featuring Vince Staples and Jay Electronica, has released, after the trio premiered the record at AAHH! Fest in Chicago.

The Com’ Sense and Staples verses heard on the original track stay in tact, leaving Jay Elect to be the main draw to the remix. The usually elusive wordsmith is true to his familiar form with his close out performance, which is laden with lines of classic rapper boasts, conspiracy theories, and references to MCs that he admires.

Stream Common’s “Kingdom (Remix)” below. For more from Jay Electronica, peep his exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired here.

Photo: Instagram