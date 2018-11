Ahead of OutKast’s three-day tour stint in Atlanta, GA, André 3000 stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the Jimi Hendrix biopic All Is By My Side.

Apart from discussing how he prepared for the role, André also talked about OutKast’s anniversary tour, performance jumpsuits and more. Ellen even showed Stacks just how much she loves him by gifting the rapper with a custom suit of her own.

Watch what happened, below.

—

Photo: YouTube