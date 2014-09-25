Shots Fired? Chief Keef Flips Bobby Shmurda Lyric On New Song [LISTEN]

Fans have compared rappers Chief Keef and Bobby Shmurda in sound and style, but it seems like the Chi-Town native is drawing a distinction between the two on his newest single, “Beetlejuice.”

“I still’ll come and rob you for your kilo/ And you know you ain’t catch no body ’bout a week ago,” he spits. The rhyme is a slight lyrical alteration from Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a,” where he raps “Mitch caught a body ’bout a week ago, week ago.”

Hear the song for yourself, below. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Instagram