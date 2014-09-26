Entree LS Fall ’14 Models Classic Artist Poses From Jay Z, Kanye, Rihanna & More [Photos]

Art imitating life can be a beautiful thing and the Entree LS Fall 2014 Delivery II is utilizing their fashion style by emulating legendary poses from your favorite artists.

The Brooklyn-based lifestyle brand are currently operating their “Misunderstood” campaign which directly identifies with the self-analyzing lyrics of the Kanye West’s, Jay Z’s and Lil Wayne’s of the world.

Flip through the gallery below to see latest line of crewnecks, tees and fitted caps. The line will be become available on Oct. 1 via their official website.

Photos: Entree LS

