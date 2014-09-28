California Bans The Confederate Flag

California has passed legislation that bans the sale of items bearing the Confederate flag.

Reports The Grio:

Starting next year, the Confederate flag will no longer be available for sale or on display at government agencies in California. Governor Jerry Brown has signed a new law that prohibits selling or displaying items that have the flag on it. The law was introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Isadore Hall of Compton after his mom saw a replica Confederate at the Capitol gift shop. As a person of color, Hall says the state should avoid promoting symbols of racism. The gift shop no longer displays or sells the item.

The flag can still be used in education (i.e. textbooks, museums) and the law only applies to government establishments, so you can still cop and rock your Yeezus merchandise.

Note to everyone who supports the Confederate flag, you lost the Civil War. That is all.

—

Photo: Instagram/VirgilAbloh