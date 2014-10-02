The Nike LeBron 12 Has Been Delayed [Photos]

The release of LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 12, has been pushed back like his hairline. Sorry, that was too easy to pass up.

According to Nike PR Director Heidi Burgett, the shoe has been delayed due to a “cosmetic issue.”

“Due to a small cosmetic issue w/ some of the LEBRON 12s, we have delayed the initial retail launch. New launch dates to come,” she tweeted yesterday (Oct. 1).

The Nike LeBron 12 in the NSRL colorway (see next page) was originally scheduled to launch in China on October 1, and globally on October 11.

Nike issue an official statement:

Product quality is a priority for Nike. Due to a small cosmetic issue with some of the LEBRON 12 shoes we have delayed the initial retail launch that was scheduled for China on October 1, and the global launch that was scheduled for October 11. We will communicate an update on the retail date as soon as possible.

See images of the shoe in question on the following pages.

—

Photo: Nike

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »