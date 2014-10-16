10 Charities Run By Rap Stars [Photos]

Of course it’s easy think that rappers and other Hip-Hop personalities keep their earnings all to themselves, but that’s simply not the truth. In fact, there have been several stars over the years who have not only contributed funds in a variety of ways, they’ve also started their own charitable organizations.

Hip-Hop Wired takes a look at 10 Charities Run By Hip-Hop Stars after the jump. Let us know if we missed anyone in the comments section.

Photo: WENN

