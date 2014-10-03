Keyshia Cole Is Cleopatra-Like In “N.L.U.” ft. 2 Chainz [VIDEO]

Keyshia Cole today drops a proper visual for her 2 Chainz-assisted cut, “N.L.U.”

And by “proper” we mean blue and somber like the vibe the song is giving off. Perhaps the concept behind the cinematography stems from real-life experiences considering the singer is allegedly dating Birdman. Last week, she was involved in a nasty scuffle with another woman who reportedly works for Cash Money.

Hit ‘play’ and let us know your thoughts in the comments. Point Of No Return hits stores Oct. 7.

Photo: YouTube