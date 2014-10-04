G-Unit – “Changes” [VIDEO]

G-Unit continue to push their The Beauty of Independence EP by debuting a visual for track five “Changes.”

The Unit are dressed to the nines, as they collectively channel a mafioso vibe in clip. “They say family is first/But family is the first to get you hurt,” Kidd Kidd chants, capturing the song’s vibe. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck follow suit with verses that detail how jealously has caused people around them to change around.

Peep the rhyme in “Changes” below.

