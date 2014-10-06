Childish Gambino “Secret Track” Mystery Solved On Reddit [LISTEN]

The idea of an album donning a secret track is far from a foreign concept, but Childish Gambino upped the ante by making his “3005” sequel/remix more difficult to find that usual.

Upon the release of Bino’s STN MTN / KAUAI mixtape-EP hybrid, listeners were vexed by the latter half’s closer, “3005 (Beach Picnic Version),” which is an instrumental for the most part. But that’s where the online community Reddit comes into play.

In a very Clue-esque manner, Reddit user, peepsie112, pieced together a puzzle using the aforementioned music and vocals embeded into Gambino’s becausetheinter.net original screenplay. Those ingredients create the song that can be heard below.

The rapper, born Donald Glover, who happens to be a Redditor as well, confirmed that peepsie112’s find was authentic.

Photo: YouTube