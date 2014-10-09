ESPN Asks Jadakiss To Divulge Biggie’s “I Got A Story To Tell” Mystery [VIDEO]

The search to find out which New York Knicks player The Notorious B.I.G. referenced on his Life After Death cut “I Got a Story to Tell” continues. John Starks refused to dime out one of his former teammates during an appearance on ESPN’s Highly Questionable, but diligent hosts Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard revisited the topic with The LOX’s own Jadakiss.

Staying true to the Yonkers in him, Jada wouldn’t speak on Biggie’s affairs. “I still don’t know who that player is. B.I.G. wouldn’t tell me,” the veteran MC quickly answered. Like Jones and Le Batard, Jadakiss has relied on his skills of deduction to unfold the mystery. Needless to say that none of the aforementioned individuals have gotten very far in their search.

Peep the footage below to her Jadakiss speak about B.I.G., as well as his scariest moment being with DMX. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube