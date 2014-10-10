Iggy Azalea’s Alleged Husband Files For Divorce

So, apparently, Iggy Azalea is married. And her “common-law” husband is now filing for divorce and claiming rights to her music in the process.

Via TMZ:

We’ve obtained divorce docs — filed in Texas by Hefe Wine (aka Maurice Williams) — seeking to end what appears to be a common-law marriage.

Wine says he and Iggy “agreed to be married, holding themselves out as man and wife and began residing together in the State of Texas on or about September, 2008.” He says they began living separately last year.

In Texas … a man and a woman who live together for any length of time are considered legally married if they agree to be married and hold themselves out to others as husband and wife.

Iggy’s rep tells TMZ … she NEVER held herself out as Hefe’s wife and never agreed to be married.