Common Voices NBA Roll Call Spot [VIDEO]

A new NBA season is right around the corner and Common is helping get fans excited. The Chicago rapper’s voice is heard in a new spot called “Roll Call.”

Featuring the music of Ray Charles—”What’d I Say Pt. I & II”—Common calls on fans, players and the basketball community as a whole to get ready for the season. More spots, including versions tailored to your local team, will run throughout the season.

The ad will premiere during the NBA Global Games 2014 preseason game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 11 which goes down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But you can watch the minute long spot now, below.

Photo: YouTube