Big Sean Confirms Song With Eminem On 97.1 The Ticket [VIDEO]

Two generations of Detroit Hip-Hop greatness are set to face off in the sound proof booth now that Big Sean has confirmed he’s releasing something with Eminem in the near future.

The red-hot G.O.O.D Music rapper checked in with Mike Sullivan over at Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket to relay the news and talk the struggle sports teams of his city.

“Yes, you can expect a little something-something sooner or later,” Sean Don said when asked whether or not he planned on working with The Shady One. In 2012, Sean successfully kicked off a classic record with legends Jay Z and Kanye West on “Clique,” so what’s one more audio challenge to tackle?

Sean also expressed his appreciation for the Detroit Tigers’ stars Miguel Cabrera and David Price using his hit records as entrance music (“I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to them, but I see it, and I appreciate it, it’s reppin the D hard”) and how devastated he is over the team’s sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2014 American League Division Series.

Big Sean dropped a mini-EP of music last month and scored an instant hit with his ex-girlfriend thrashing on “IDFWY.” He got his swag back with Ariana Grande and his excited about the upcoming project.

“This new album I got coming out; you guys will get by the end of the year or at the latest, early next year,” he continued. “There’s a lot of songs that will be the theme songs; a lot of new walk-out songs so I’m going to make for you guys, for sure.”

Watch the entire interview segment below.

http://CBSDET.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=854195;hostDomain=video.detroit.cbslocal.com;playerWidth=620;playerHeight=349;isShowIcon=true;clipId=10692847;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=Sport;advertisingZone=CBS.DET%252Fworldnowplayer;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=overlay

—

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean, Eminem