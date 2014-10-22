Meek Mill ft. Boosie Badazz – “F*ck You Mean” [LISTEN]

People rarely appreciate the flowers while they can smell them. The same can be said about rapper Meek Mill, whose presence in rap has been been missed since he was incarcerated back in July. Last night, the MMG member reminded fans of his worth after releasing a new track called “F*ck You Mean.”

“That’s murder scene, bloody murder/ I ask yo b*tch, ‘Do all this money make her nervous’/ She do it good and I’mma pay her for her service/ When bosses talking, shut yo mouth if you’re a worker,” Meek raps before newly renamed southern spitter, Boosie Badazz, assists with a guest verse.

In addition to the track, a tweet was posted to Meek’s Twitter page for the first time since July. “F#@K YOU MEAN BOI,” the message read. It’s unclear if that means the Philadelphia native has been freed.

Until that information becomes available, stream Meek’s “F*ck You Mean” below.

